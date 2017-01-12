Pape Kenworth 'Drives Uptime' with Kenworth TruckTech+

Pap Kenworth announced it is driving customer uptime by speeding service and repairs and increasing efficiency with Kenworth TruckTech+ Service Management at its 13 dealerships in Central California, Oregon and Washington. Pap Kenworth announced it is driving customer uptime by speeding service and repairs and increasing efficiency with Kenworth TruckTech+ Service Management at its 13 dealerships in Central California, Oregon and Washington.

