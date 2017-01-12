Overcoming obstacles through physical therapy
Sandy Dalton of Roseburg demonstrates an exercise she performs as part of her physical therapy under the guidance of CHI Mercy Health Physical therapist Roger Cash at AIM Therapies in Roseburg on Thursday. Sandy Dalton of Roseburg demonstrates an exercise she performs as part of her physical therapy under the guidance of CHI Mercy Health Physical therapist Roger Cash at AIM Therapies in Roseburg on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex scenes
|Dec 30
|Interested
|1
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|Rjw
|55
|Realtor Warning
|Dec '16
|desperate
|2
|Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich
|Dec '16
|Worst team
|1
|Willie Taggart
|Dec '16
|Worst team
|1
|Eugene judge above the law
|Dec '16
|many victims
|4
|Mark Helfrich is no longer with the Oregon Duck...
|Nov '16
|Worst team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC