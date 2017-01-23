Oregon to fire David Reaves, co-offensive coordinator, after arrest on DUII, other charges
Five days after his hiring was officially announced by Oregon, co-offensive coordinator David Reaves was arrested early Sunday on charges of DUII, reckless driving and recklessly endangerment. "Reaves has been placed on administrative leave and the process to terminate his employment with cause has commenced," UO athletic director Rob Mullens said in a statement.
