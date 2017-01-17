Oregon strength coach suspended after players hospitalized
In this Dec. 8, 2016, file photo, new University of Oregon NCAA college football coach Willie Taggart takes questions during an introductory press conference in Eugene, Ore. The University of Oregon suspended football strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde one month without pay after three players were hospitalized following a series of intense workouts last week.
