Oregon man arrested after shoplifting from same Fred Meyer for 7 months, police say

Marcus Crowe, 31, was arrested on Monday after seven months of stealing from the West 11th Street Fred Meyer in Eugene, police said. "On the particular day that he was arrested he had already been to that location two times," Melinda McLaughlin, spokesperson for the Eugene Police Department, told us over the phone.

