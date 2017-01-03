Oregon, Idaho residents brace for icy...

Oregon, Idaho residents brace for icy rain after snow

Residents in Idaho and Oregon braced for treacherous roads and the possibility of nuisance flooding Sunday as freezing rain coated parts of the region. After record snowfall earlier this week prompted government leaders to declare a state of emergency for the Boise, Idaho area, many stores were out of bottled water, snow shovels and sandbags.

