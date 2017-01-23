Oregon Ducks receivers coach Jimmie D...

Oregon Ducks receivers coach Jimmie Dougherty was David Reaves' passenger during arrest

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Oregonian

New Oregon wide receivers coach Jimmie Dougherty was the passenger riding with David Reaves at the time of Reaves' arrest early Sunday on charges of DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment, the UO athletic department said Tuesday. "As articulated by the Eugene Police Department, the case against Reaves is open and the passenger was not charged with a crime," said a statement attributed to the UO athletic department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 21 lkjlv 1
Register Guard = Yellow Journalism Jan 20 ex-subscriber 2
Sex scenes Dec 30 Interested 1
Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08) Dec '16 Rjw 55
Realtor Warning Dec '16 desperate 2
Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich Dec '16 Worst team 1
Willie Taggart Dec '16 Worst team 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,671 • Total comments across all topics: 278,214,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC