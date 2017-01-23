Oregon Ducks receivers coach Jimmie Dougherty was David Reaves' passenger during arrest

New Oregon wide receivers coach Jimmie Dougherty was the passenger riding with David Reaves at the time of Reaves' arrest early Sunday on charges of DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangerment, the UO athletic department said Tuesday. "As articulated by the Eugene Police Department, the case against Reaves is open and the passenger was not charged with a crime," said a statement attributed to the UO athletic department.

