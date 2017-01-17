Oregon Democratic leaders release proposed budget that would cut...
Leading Democratic budget crafters released their proposed 2017-19 state government budget Thursday with a long list of spending curbs, including in public health care, social services, drug treatment and corrections, to fill a projected $1.8 billion hole. The hole is the difference between what the state expects to receive in revenue and what it would have to spend to continue providing the same services as in the current biennium.
