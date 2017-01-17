Next gig for band: Defending its name
Ken Shima of the band The Slants warms up during a recording session in Eugene, Ore., in December 2016. The band is challenging the Patent Office's decision to reject a trademark for their name, arguing that the government cannot make the decision on what kind of speech is disparaging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex scenes
|Dec 30
|Interested
|1
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|Rjw
|55
|Realtor Warning
|Dec '16
|desperate
|2
|Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich
|Dec '16
|Worst team
|1
|Willie Taggart
|Dec '16
|Worst team
|1
|Eugene judge above the law
|Dec '16
|many victims
|4
|Mark Helfrich is no longer with the Oregon Duck...
|Nov '16
|Worst team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC