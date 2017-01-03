Museum to use grant to improve Titanic exhibit

This photo taken Dec. 30, 2016, shows a coat worn by a survivor of the Titantic sinking, left, as Cottage Grove Historical Museum coordinator Tara Sue Hughart, center, and board chair Becky Venice look over artifacts at the museum's collection on Friday Dec. 30, 2016. Museum volunteers plan to use a recently acquired Heritage All-Star Grant to preserve and update the exhibit.

