More than 7,000 participate in Women'...

More than 7,000 participate in Women's March in Eugene, joining...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

Women's march participants Nellie Schmitke-Rosiek, 10, Isabelle Miksis, 11, and Morgan Osburn, 10 listen to speakers at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Women's march participants Nellie Schmitke-Rosiek, 10, Isabelle Miksis, 11, and Morgan Osburn, 10 listen to speakers at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Sat lkjlv 1
Register Guard = Yellow Journalism Fri ex-subscriber 2
Sex scenes Dec 30 Interested 1
Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08) Dec '16 Rjw 55
Realtor Warning Dec '16 desperate 2
Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich Dec '16 Worst team 1
Willie Taggart Dec '16 Worst team 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,412 • Total comments across all topics: 278,150,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC