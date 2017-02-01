Model trains at Valley River Center keep fun on track
A baseball field was one of many elaborate models that were on display at Valley River Center on Saturday morning. 11-year-old Jayden Hollowell who has been a member of the Willamette Cascade Model Railroad Club since last year, watches his train at Valley River Center on Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
