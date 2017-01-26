Millions of Women Marched, Now What?

Millions of Women Marched, Now What?

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Eugene Weekly

On Jan. 21, a sea of pink pussyhats and vibrant signs promoting women's rights and denouncing President Donald Trump swelled across the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Register Guard = Yellow Journalism 19 hr ex-subscriber 3
Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08) 19 hr Lucas 56
get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 21 lkjlv 1
Sex scenes Dec 30 Interested 1
Realtor Warning Dec '16 desperate 2
Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich Dec '16 Worst team 1
Willie Taggart Dec '16 Worst team 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,053 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC