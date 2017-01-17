Man sentenced for disturbing Springfield memorial to dead children
A man blamed for a series of disturbances at a memorial site for three kids who died when a pickup truck struck them on Main Street now is banned from returning to the site for the next four years. Travis Joseph Classen agreed to stay away from the memorial at 54th and Main streets as part of a plea deal that resolved a misdemeanor case in Springfield Municipal Court.
