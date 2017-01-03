Knights Arrant
The sun sinks in the west as three swordsmen reach the wide cement platform that covers the College Hill Reservoir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex scenes
|Dec 30
|Interested
|1
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|Rjw
|55
|Realtor Warning
|Dec 11
|desperate
|2
|Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich
|Dec 8
|Worst team
|1
|Willie Taggart
|Dec 7
|Worst team
|1
|Eugene judge above the law
|Dec '16
|many victims
|4
|Mark Helfrich is no longer with the Oregon Duck...
|Nov '16
|Worst team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC