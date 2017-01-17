Index finds Obama has made life WORSE for young people

Obama has made life WORSE for young people: The 'Youth Misery Index' has risen by 36% to its highest point in history since he entered office Millennials who have just completed college believe that they are worse off now than they were before Barack Obama entered the White House, a new poll found on Tuesday. Young America's Foundation said that its annual Youth Misery Index found that millennials are saddled with more debt and have less job opportunities than they did eight years ago.

