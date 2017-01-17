Index finds Obama has made life WORSE...

Index finds Obama has made life WORSE for young people

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Obama has made life WORSE for young people: The 'Youth Misery Index' has risen by 36% to its highest point in history since he entered office Millennials who have just completed college believe that they are worse off now than they were before Barack Obama entered the White House, a new poll found on Tuesday. Young America's Foundation said that its annual Youth Misery Index found that millennials are saddled with more debt and have less job opportunities than they did eight years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex scenes Dec 30 Interested 1
Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08) Dec 20 Rjw 55
Realtor Warning Dec '16 desperate 2
Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich Dec '16 Worst team 1
Willie Taggart Dec '16 Worst team 1
Eugene judge above the law Dec '16 many victims 4
Mark Helfrich is no longer with the Oregon Duck... Nov '16 Worst team 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Lane County was issued at January 17 at 3:48PM PST

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,418 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC