How A Volunteer Program Works To Ensure No Hospital Patient Dies Alone
When it's not possible for family or friends to be at a patient's bedside in their final hours, a volunteer program in hospitals called No One Dies Alone works to ensure that terminal patients aren't by themselves when they die. It started in Eugene, Oregon, in 2001, and now volunteers can be found in hospitals across the country.
