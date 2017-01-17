Hike above Oregon City on the beautif...

Hike above Oregon City on the beautiful McLoughlin Promenade

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

It was the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, the end of the Oregon Trail, the first capital of the Oregon Territory, and a major hub for fur trading, shipbuilding, lumber and religion. Today, Oregon City takes a back seat to bigger cities around the state - Portland, Eugene and Salem top the list - but it's not hard to find the historical threads of its pioneer past, conveniently laid out along the McLoughlin Promenade above downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex scenes Dec 30 Interested 1
Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08) Dec 20 Rjw 55
Realtor Warning Dec '16 desperate 2
Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich Dec '16 Worst team 1
Willie Taggart Dec '16 Worst team 1
Eugene judge above the law Dec '16 many victims 4
Mark Helfrich is no longer with the Oregon Duck... Nov '16 Worst team 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,881 • Total comments across all topics: 278,045,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC