Former City Councilor Andrea Ortiz Remembered
In a 2007 interview about her Ward 7 Eugene City Council seat, Andrea Ortiz told EW that something she treasured about Eugene was this: "We put such a high value on humans, how we live our lives, the quality of education and the environment."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex scenes
|Dec 30
|Interested
|1
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|Rjw
|55
|Realtor Warning
|Dec '16
|desperate
|2
|Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich
|Dec '16
|Worst team
|1
|Willie Taggart
|Dec '16
|Worst team
|1
|Eugene judge above the law
|Dec '16
|many victims
|4
|Mark Helfrich is no longer with the Oregon Duck...
|Nov '16
|Worst team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC