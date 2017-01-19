Family, friends help Oregon woman who...

Family, friends help Oregon woman who lost family at sea

Eugene, Ore.- Friends and family are donating to a GoFundMe account for an Oregon woman who lost her husband and son to a sneaker wave on Sunday. Charity Woodrum and her family, husband Jayson Thomas and son Woody, were playing on the beach in Port Orford Sunday when a wave caught Thomas and their son and swept them out to sea.

