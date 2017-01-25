Ex-wife pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot to kill ex-husband
Pamela Jean Gygi, 50, of Westlake, pleaded guilty Monday to using interstate commerce in the commission of a murder for hire plot. She's accused of hiring a hit man for $600 to kill her ex-husband in Utah to collect on his life insurance policy.
