Ex-wife pleads guilty in murder-for-h...

Ex-wife pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot to kill ex-husband

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: OregonLive.com

Pamela Jean Gygi, 50, of Westlake, pleaded guilty Monday to using interstate commerce in the commission of a murder for hire plot. She's accused of hiring a hit man for $600 to kill her ex-husband in Utah to collect on his life insurance policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 21 lkjlv 1
Register Guard = Yellow Journalism Jan 20 ex-subscriber 2
Sex scenes Dec 30 Interested 1
Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08) Dec '16 Rjw 55
Realtor Warning Dec '16 desperate 2
Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich Dec '16 Worst team 1
Willie Taggart Dec '16 Worst team 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,736 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC