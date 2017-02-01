Eugene friend needs help
So, this is a personal request and if anyone feels it inappropriate and worthy of deleting, so be it. But, my dear, dear friend's son, whom I've known all 17 years of his life, was in a horrible accident last night and is in the ICU in Corvallis fighting for his life.
