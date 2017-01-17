Eugene and Portland: Top 10 housing crunch survey
As if wishful homebuyers didn't already know this, real estate database Realtor.com has announced the 10 U.S. cities with the biggest housing shortages and Eugene and Portland made the cut . Data collected over the past 28 months shows that the housing market has high demand and low inventory of homes for sale in many parts of the nation.
