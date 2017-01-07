Climate lawsuit gets green light
A federal court in Eugene, Oregon decided in favor of 21 youth plaintiffs in a groundbreaking constitutional climate lawsuit against President Obama, numerous federal agencies, and the fossil fuel industry. U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken completely rejected all arguments to dismiss raised by the federal government and fossil fuel industry, determining that the young plaintiffs' constitutional and public trust claims could proceed.
