What is goat yoga and why is the latest craze?

A little explanation might be helpful: The goats don't do yoga, they just hang around while visitors to their pasture do yoga. Mostly miniatures and all of them completely accustomed to people and our deeply strange habits, they wander around with their collars and name tags, looking for affection, or a bit of grassy kibble , and seem entirely unfazed by the sight of 20 or so people posing in downward-facing dog as the sun sets.

