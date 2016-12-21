What is goat yoga and why is the latest craze?
A little explanation might be helpful: The goats don't do yoga, they just hang around while visitors to their pasture do yoga. Mostly miniatures and all of them completely accustomed to people and our deeply strange habits, they wander around with their collars and name tags, looking for affection, or a bit of grassy kibble , and seem entirely unfazed by the sight of 20 or so people posing in downward-facing dog as the sun sets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|Rjw
|55
|Realtor Warning
|Dec 11
|desperate
|2
|Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich
|Dec 8
|Worst team
|1
|Willie Taggart
|Dec 7
|Worst team
|1
|Eugene judge above the law
|Dec 3
|many victims
|4
|Mark Helfrich is no longer with the Oregon Duck...
|Nov 29
|Worst team
|1
|Brian Kelly to replace Mark Helfrich
|Nov 29
|Worst team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC