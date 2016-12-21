University to Collect $6.9M Over Floor Slabs

The University of Oregon will receive $6.9 million in a settlement with the architect, engineer and contractor of a residence hall with cracking concrete floor slabs. The university filed suit in March 2015, blaming Hoffman Construction of Portland, Catena Consulting Engineers, and Zimmer Gunsul Frasca Architects LLP over the concrete slabs in the Global Scholars Hall dormitory.

