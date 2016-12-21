University: Prof who donned blackface violated harassament policy
University: Prof who donned blackface violated harassament policy any punishment she might receive would remain confidential, the university said Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ihkYrA EUGENE, Ore. - A University of Oregon law professor who donned blackface for a costume at a Halloween party violated the institution's anti-harassment policies, but any punishment she might receive would remain confidential, the university said Wednesday in a 29-page report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|Rjw
|55
|Realtor Warning
|Dec 11
|desperate
|2
|Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich
|Dec 8
|Worst team
|1
|Willie Taggart
|Dec 7
|Worst team
|1
|Eugene judge above the law
|Dec 3
|many victims
|4
|Mark Helfrich is no longer with the Oregon Duck...
|Nov 29
|Worst team
|1
|Brian Kelly to replace Mark Helfrich
|Nov 29
|Worst team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC