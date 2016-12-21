Tristen Wallace, Darrian Franklin Under Investigation for Sexual Assault
Oregon Ducks football players Tristen Wallace and Darrian Franklin are under investigation for an alleged sexual assault that occurred earlier in the year. According to The Oregonian 's Andrew Greif , neither Wallace nor Franklin has been permitted to step on Oregon's campus since October as a result of the investigation.
