Oregon researchers publish reference genome of gulf pipefish
Researchers in Bill Cresko's University of Oregon lab and collaborators examined the snakelike fish in detail and published their work as a reference so other labs around the world can follow their lead IMAGE: The bony armor on the body of this gulf pipefish, raised in the lab of William Cresko at the University of Oregon, is not yet well ossified and appears mostly... view more EUGENE, Ore. -- Dec. 22, 2016 -- University of Oregon biologists have produced a detailed genome of the snakelike gulf pipefish, delivering a new research reference tool to help explore an ancient fish family that includes seahorses and sea dragons and has generated bodies with vastly different features over time through genetic changes.
