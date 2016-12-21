Group aims to preserve 134-year-old Springfield bridge
But since 1989, the Hayden Bridge - a railroad bridge alongside the much newer bridge that carries Marcola Road over the McKenzie River - has been little more than a thrill spot for teenagers who climb on it and leap into the water. The North Skunk River Greenbelt Association, hopes to raise nearly $100,000 to re-deck the wrought and cast iron truss bridge, according to recently filed documents with the city of Springfield.
