Flood risk rising with temps; power s...

Flood risk rising with temps; power still out in parts of Eugene

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The News-Review

The Willamette Valley is in a flood watch through this afternoon as warm temperatures melt the remnants of an ice storm that ravaged the area last week, according to the National Weather Service. Up to two inches of rain is predicted to fall, and local urban flooding - worsened by the accumulation of leaves and debris over catch basins - could be complicated by flooding on McKenzie and Willamette river tributaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08) Dec 20 Rjw 55
Realtor Warning Dec 11 desperate 2
Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich Dec 8 Worst team 1
Willie Taggart Dec 7 Worst team 1
Eugene judge above the law Dec 3 many victims 4
Mark Helfrich is no longer with the Oregon Duck... Nov 29 Worst team 1
Brian Kelly to replace Mark Helfrich Nov 29 Worst team 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,460 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,309

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC