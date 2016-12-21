Flood risk rising with temps; power still out in parts of Eugene

The Willamette Valley is in a flood watch through this afternoon as warm temperatures melt the remnants of an ice storm that ravaged the area last week, according to the National Weather Service. Up to two inches of rain is predicted to fall, and local urban flooding - worsened by the accumulation of leaves and debris over catch basins - could be complicated by flooding on McKenzie and Willamette river tributaries.

