Capturing Dreams

Capturing Dreams

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Zeljko Mirkovic's documentary "The Promise" tells the story of a French family who moves to Serbia to produce wine, and the ensuing tension between them and the locals as both struggle to make the once-golden town prosperous again. Zeljko Mirkovic's documentary "The Promise" tells the story of a French family who moves to Serbia to produce wine, and the ensuing tension between them and the locals as both struggle to make the once-golden town prosperous again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08) Dec 20 Rjw 55
Realtor Warning Dec 11 desperate 2
Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich Dec 8 Worst team 1
Willie Taggart Dec 7 Worst team 1
Eugene judge above the law Dec 3 many victims 4
Mark Helfrich is no longer with the Oregon Duck... Nov 29 Worst team 1
Brian Kelly to replace Mark Helfrich Nov 29 Worst team 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,654 • Total comments across all topics: 277,379,062

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC