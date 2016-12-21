Buffalo scores 14 straight in 2nd half, beats Maine 79-60
Blake Hamilton and CJ Massinburg scored 15 points each and Buffalo used an early second-half run to pull away and beat EUGENE, Ore. - Kelsey Plum scored 44 points, Chantel Osahor had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex scenes
|1 hr
|Interested
|1
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|Rjw
|55
|Realtor Warning
|Dec 11
|desperate
|2
|Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich
|Dec 8
|Worst team
|1
|Willie Taggart
|Dec 7
|Worst team
|1
|Eugene judge above the law
|Dec 3
|many victims
|4
|Mark Helfrich is no longer with the Oregon Duck...
|Nov '16
|Worst team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC