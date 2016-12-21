Beecher Carlson names global energy practice president
Beecher Carlson Insurance Services L.L.C. said Monday that it has named Eugene, Oregon-based Erin Lynch president of its global energy practice. Mr. Lynch will lead the production and service teams that specialize in risk financing solutions, Beecher Carlson said in the statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|Rjw
|55
|Realtor Warning
|Dec 11
|desperate
|2
|Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich
|Dec 8
|Worst team
|1
|Willie Taggart
|Dec 7
|Worst team
|1
|Eugene judge above the law
|Dec 3
|many victims
|4
|Mark Helfrich is no longer with the Oregon Duck...
|Nov 29
|Worst team
|1
|Brian Kelly to replace Mark Helfrich
|Nov 29
|Worst team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC