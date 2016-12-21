Army deserter wanted for alleged murder of estranged wife in South Carolina last seen in Oregon
John Tufton Blauvelt, pictured above, is wanted on a warrant charging him with murder in the October killing of his estranged wife in South Carolina. The 28-year-old was last seen in Eugene, Oregon, on Dec. 12, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
