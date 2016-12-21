After storm that stymied Portland, state expanding salt use
Maria Marin breaks the ice on the sidewalk after shoveling snow, and before adding salt Friday at her home in Walla Walla, Wash. Hugo Romero, 13, slides down a hill in snow at Chapman Elementary School in Northwest Portland, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|Rjw
|55
|Realtor Warning
|Dec 11
|desperate
|2
|Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich
|Dec 8
|Worst team
|1
|Willie Taggart
|Dec 7
|Worst team
|1
|Eugene judge above the law
|Dec 3
|many victims
|4
|Mark Helfrich is no longer with the Oregon Duck...
|Nov 29
|Worst team
|1
|Brian Kelly to replace Mark Helfrich
|Nov 29
|Worst team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC