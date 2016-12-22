Activist Kids in Washington Allowed to Go Forward with Climate Case
Eight Seattle children should have "their day in court" to argue that Washington state and others aren't protecting them from climate change, a judge ruled. King County Superior Court Judge Hollis Hill on Monday allowed the young petitioners to move ahead in their case against the state, writing that "it is time for these youth to have the opportunity to address their concerns in a court of law, concerns raised under statute and under the state and federal constitutions."
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC