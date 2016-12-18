67-car pileup in Baltimore as winter storm slams parts of US

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Baltimore: Two people died in a pileup involving as many as 67 vehicles on Interstate 95 in Baltimore after a tanker carrying petrol skidded off a highway and exploded, authorities said.

