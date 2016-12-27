5 things you need to know Tuesday
Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2izneuK President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, shown at a May conference in Japan, will meet again at Pearl Harbor on Tuesday. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits Pearl Harbor on Tuesday, the first official visit there by a Japanese leader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|Rjw
|55
|Realtor Warning
|Dec 11
|desperate
|2
|Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich
|Dec 8
|Worst team
|1
|Willie Taggart
|Dec 7
|Worst team
|1
|Eugene judge above the law
|Dec 3
|many victims
|4
|Mark Helfrich is no longer with the Oregon Duck...
|Nov 29
|Worst team
|1
|Brian Kelly to replace Mark Helfrich
|Nov 29
|Worst team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC