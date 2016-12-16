10 Things to Know for Today
Doug Heer checks out an ice-encrusted tree along Barber Drive in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, before cutting it back to make way for traffic to pass. An ice storm in the Willamette Valley caused the downing of hundreds of trees and loss of power to residents in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|Rjw
|55
|Realtor Warning
|Dec 11
|desperate
|2
|Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich
|Dec 8
|Worst team
|1
|Willie Taggart
|Dec 7
|Worst team
|1
|Eugene judge above the law
|Dec 3
|many victims
|4
|Mark Helfrich is no longer with the Oregon Duck...
|Nov 29
|Worst team
|1
|Brian Kelly to replace Mark Helfrich
|Nov 29
|Worst team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC