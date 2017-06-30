Swift Water Rescue In St. Vrain River At Rocky Mountain National Park
Yesterday morning, a 40-year-old woman from Tennessee fell into the St. Vrain River approximately one mile from the Wild Basin trailhead. She slipped on wet rocks and was swept 150 yards downstream before she was able to pull herself up on a rock and log.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Jun 21
|Transplant
|5
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|A_Citizen
|17
|Longmont Music Thread
|May '17
|Musikologist
|1
|john f kennedy
|May '17
|mr t cab
|1
|mt tee ba ..murdock barrack out her in space i ...
|May '17
|mr t cab
|2
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|8/05/2016 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC