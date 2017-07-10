Parking structure grand opening July 14

The Town of Estes Park is has announced the grand opening celebration for the Estes Park Transit Facility Parking Structure will be July 14 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the top level of the new structure at 691 N Saint Vrain Ave. A ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged to drive their favorite vehicles to the event ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.