Local poet believes in learning through play

Estes Park writer and artist Faith Evans has spent her entire career teaching people making mistakes is a good thing. For corporate, school and camp groups she leads exercises in experiential learning disguised as games that promote team-building, cooperation, and communication through her business Playfully, Inc. "You can learn more about people from an hour's worth of play than a lifetime of conversations," she maintains.

