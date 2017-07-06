Fewer fireworks, yet bigger parties to celebrate Independence Day in western U.S.
Across the American West, thousands of parties and parades were accompanied by large fireworks displays, despite many cancellations due to drought conditions. In the U.S. state of Colorado, the high-mountain ski resort towns of Aspen and Steamboat Springs canceled fireworks because of the risk of wildfires.
