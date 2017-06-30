Art classes offered at the Old Gallery
If you've thought about taking some art classes and just haven't gotten around to it, now's the time to act! There are a wide variety of art classes being offered this summer at The Old Gallery in Allenspark, just 20 minutes south of Estes Park. "All classes are appropriate for beginners, so it's easy to let your inner artist out," said The Old Gallery Executive Director Elisabeth Sherwin.
