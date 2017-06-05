Your Guide to the Most Haunted Hotels in America

Are you brave enough for the Night Tour that explores the dark places of this hotel that's 100-plus years old? If you've ever seen the movie, prepare for flashbacks to those terrifying scenes as you stroll the halls. It will leave you shaken to the core.More: Best Halloween Costumes, from Spooky to Topical" height="373" src="//img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net/tenant/amp/entityid/BBBGfSO.img?h=373&w=624&m=6&q=60&o=t&l=f&x=511&y=266" title="from $329 per night, expedia.com Location: Estes Park, ColoradoThe hotel that inspired acclaimed hor... - The Stanley Hotel" width="624" /> The hotel that inspired acclaimed horror novelist Stephen King to write The Shining is sure to give you the creeps at night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.