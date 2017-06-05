Your Guide to the Most Haunted Hotels in America
Are you brave enough for the Night Tour that explores the dark places of this hotel that's 100-plus years old? If you've ever seen the movie, prepare for flashbacks to those terrifying scenes as you stroll the halls. It will leave you shaken to the core.More: Best Halloween Costumes, from Spooky to Topical" height="373" src="//img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net/tenant/amp/entityid/BBBGfSO.img?h=373&w=624&m=6&q=60&o=t&l=f&x=511&y=266" title="from $329 per night, expedia.com Location: Estes Park, ColoradoThe hotel that inspired acclaimed hor... - The Stanley Hotel" width="624" /> The hotel that inspired acclaimed horror novelist Stephen King to write The Shining is sure to give you the creeps at night.
