Visit Estes Park Board of Directors has shakeup, new treasurer
The Visit Estes Park Board of Directors made changes to their leadership and had the swearing in and resignation of separate members during their regular meeting on Wednesday, June 13. At the beginning of the meeting, it was noted that Board Member Morgan Mulch had resigned to spend more time with his family, and a new board member, Sean Jurgens, ... (more)
