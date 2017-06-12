Solemn celebration
Colorado's Tribute Trail, a memorial for first responders throughout the state, was open and dedicated at a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the grounds of the historic Stanley Hotel on the evening of Thursday, June 15. The ceremony began with a memorial service for all first responders lost in the line of duty, with the service led by Estes Park ... (more)
