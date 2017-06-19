Shop Pink for Local Cancer Care

Shop Pink for Local Cancer Care

To benefit the care of cancer patients at Estes Park Medical Center, three local shops have taken their participation in the Paint Estes Pink campaign to the next level. At the Elizabeth Guild, Lizzie's Boutique and Mary Jane's you can purchase items, make donations and more - all to help EPMC's Oncology Department purchase two new IV pumps.

