Semitruck crashes on U.S. 34, spills garbage along Big Thompson River
A semitruck turned flipped on its side and spilled trash along the Big Thompson River on U.S. 34 in the Big Thompson Canyon on Wednesday. An 18-wheeler semitruck carrying loads of garbage crashed in the Big Thompson Canyon on Wednesday afternoon on its way from Estes Park to the Larimer County Landfill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Transplant
|5
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|A_Citizen
|17
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
|john f kennedy
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|mt tee ba ..murdock barrack out her in space i ...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|2
|sea land park and zoo
|May '17
|chris rock
|1
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC